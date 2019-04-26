Souhan; Vikings Have a Plan For the O-Line [PODCAST]

The Vikings drafted center Garrett Bradbury with the 18th overall pick in the NFL draft last night. The move allows for the team to move Pat Elflein from center to guard and for Riley Reiff to stay at left tackle. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan says Bradbury fits their new blocking scheme and more. Listen to the the conversation below.

The Vikings have plenty of holes to fill in the remaining 6 rounds of the draft. Jim feels they could still trade back to acquire additional picks but will be looking to add a tight end, defensive lineman, running back, receiver and maybe a quarterback. The Vikings could also look to trade tight end Kyle Rudolph.