Souhan; Vikings Add a Receiver and Lineman [PODCAST]

The Vikings agreed to sign a pair of free agents... receiver Tajae Sharpe and defensive lineman Anthony Zettel. Both get 1-year contracts. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan expects both players to offer depth. He says Sharpe is likely behind Bisi Johnson on the depth chart and he expects the Vikings to draft a receiver in the 1st or 2nd round next month. Zettel will be playing on his 5th team in 5 years.

Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred indicated that he is still hoping to get the MLB season started in May. Jim Souhan doesn't think that is possible and feels players will need 3 to 4 weeks of practice to be ready to begin the season.

Quarterbacks Cam Newton and Jameis Winston are available on the open market in the NFL. Jim thinks either one would be a great backup for the Vikings.