Souhan; Vike’s Irv Smith Will Be Top Pass Catching TE [PODCAST]

The Vikings play the Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium Sunday at noon to begin the 2020 season, pregame on WJON at 11 a.m. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. Jim says 2nd year tight end Irv Smith Jr. will overtake Kyle Rudolph as the top pass catching tight end this season. He says Rudolph will still maintain a role but Smith will be a larger part of the passing game.

The Vikings will use many young corner backs against Aaron Rodgers. Jim says we'll likely see a rotation of corners and defensive linemen.

The Kansas City Chiefs downed the Houston Texans 34-20 Thursday night. Jim says rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire gives the defending Super Bowl champs another weapon. Jim says based on the relatively clean game last night preseason games may not be necessary going forward. The game had few penalties and both teams showed very little rust.

The Twins open a 3-game series at home against the Cleveland Indians tonight. Jim says with the season winding down this is a big series for both teams.

The University of Minnesota is cutting men's indoor and outdoor track and field, men's tennis and men's gymnastics after their competitive seasons this year. Jim says this is too bad for the University.