Souhan; Twins’ Win Could Be a Spring Board [PODCAST]

The Twins rallied to beat the New York Yankees 7-5 Thursday night to salvage the final game of the 3-game series. Star Tribune Sports Columnist says the Twins hit two of the longest home runs ever hit off Aroldis Chapman to come from behind to beat the Yankees. Souhan says this could be the type of win that gets the confidence going. He says despite the recent contributions from Nick Gordon he's nothing more than a utility player. Jim says Byron Buxton should be activated from the injured list prior to tonight's game with Houston but he doesn't think he will. Buxton hit a pair of home runs for the St. Paul Saints Thursday night.

The Minnesota Lynx play Saturday at home against the L.A. Sparks at 7 p.m. Jim says despite the Lynx' current 3-5 record he feels the Lynx will make the playoffs. He says they right the ship with softer competition, an increased chemistry on the hurt and players returning from injury.

The Vikings have been participating in Eagan at their facility with another organized team activity this week. Jim says because of the complexity of the NFL these offseason workouts are valuable to these teams. He says young players didn't have these options in person last season but 2nd year and rookie players can greatly benefit.

St. Cloud native Alise Willoughby will represent Minnesota, St. Cloud and the United States at the summer Olympics in Japan participating in BMX bike racing. Jim says she did a great job 5 years ago in Rio and has been a great performer for the United States for many years in this event.

