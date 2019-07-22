Souhan; Twins Will Get Relief Help [PODCAST]

The Twins edged Oakland 7-6 Sunday to earn a split in the 4-game series at Target Field this past weekend. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says the Twins are trying some new arms in the bullpen from within their organization before making trades to acquire the help they need.

Jim suggests the trades may not happen until next week with the trade deadline happens July 31. He says it is currently a sellers market which means buyers will need to overpay with prospects to get the top available talent. Listen below.

Shane Lowry won the British Open Golf Championship Sunday. Jim suggested the playing conditions yesterday made it difficult for anyone to make a run at Lowry.