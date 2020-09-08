Souhan; Twins Will be a Playoff Team [PODCAST]

The Twins topped the Detroit Tigers Monday 6-2 to improve to 26-17. The Twins are 1 game back of both the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Indians for first place in the American League Central entering play Tuesday. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says even if the Twins don't overtake either the White Sox or Cleveland they still will be 1 of 8 American League teams in the playoffs.

The NFL season starts Thursday night when the Houston Texans play the Kansas City Chiefs. The Vikings host the Green Bay Packers Sunday at noon, pregame on WJON at 11am. Jim reacted today to the Vikings trimming their roster to 53 and adding players to their practice squad. He says the decision to go with Penn State receiver Dan Chisena on the 53-man roster was interesting. Jim says the Vikings roster may not be completely set. He suggested that they could be looking for a backup safety.

The Minnesota Lynx lost to Seattle over the weekend. Jim says the Lynx are better than expected this season especially rookie point guard Crystal Dangerfield but not a WNBA title contender.

The NBA playoffs are down to the conference semifinals. Jim says he'd like to the see the Lakers play the Clippers in the Western Conference finals. He says the East isn't as strong as either one of those teams.