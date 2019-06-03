Souhan; Twins Pursuing Kimbrel and Kuechel [PODCAST]

The Twins won 3 of 4 games over the weekend at the Tampa Bay Rays. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says the Twins are interested in top free agent pitchers Craig Kimbrel and Dallas Kuechel. The Twins lead the American League Central by 11 1/2 games over both Cleveland and the White Sox. Jim still thinks Cleveland is the better of those 2 teams. Listen to the conversation below.

The Raptors missed a chance to go up 2-0 on the Golden State Warriors. Jim thinks Kevin Durant could return at some point in this series.

The Gopher Softball team lost both games that they played in the College World Series. Jim thinks they could be headed back next year.