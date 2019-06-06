Souhan; Twins Go With Plan B for Relief Help [PODCAST]

The Twins have lost the first two games of the 3-game series at Cleveland. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. Since the Twins lost out on Craig Kimbrel to the Cubs they will need to focus on getting help from a trade. Jim talks about how aggressive he thinks the Twins will be.

Toronto beat Golden State to take a 2 games to 1 series lead in the NBA Finals. Jim thinks Toronto needed that one with Klay Thompson expected game for Game 4.