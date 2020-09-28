Souhan; Twins Match Up Well Against Astros [PODCAST]

The Twins won the American League Central Division title when the White Sox lost to the Cubs. Minnesota is the #3 seed and will host 6th seeded Houston in the wildcard round starting Tuesday afternoon. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says the Astros aren't good and the Twins have a better team. He says Houston's playoff experience really doesn't matter.

The Twins have some health concerns heading into the playoffs. Josh Donaldson (right calf) and Byron Buxton (mild concussion) are questionable to play Tuesday and Nelson Cruz may not be 100 percent. Jim expects all 3 to play. He says Cruz went 1-10 over the weekend playing all 3 games. The Twins are expected to start Kenta Maeda on the mound Tuesday and Jose Berrios Wednesday. If their is a Game 3 Michael Pineda will start Thursday. Zach Greinke will start Game 1 for Houston Tuesday and are undecided on Games 2 and 3.

The Vikings lost 31-30 at home to Tennessee Sunday. Jim says the offense looked better especially Dalvin Cook and Justin Jefferson but the defense just didn't do well enough. Jim says Kirk Cousins played better but couldn't engineer the drive to win the game with just minutes left. Jim says Yannick Ngakoue was a bright spot on defense and seems to be getting his footing.

The Lynx were eliminated from the playoffs Sunday. Jim says if Sylvia Fowles were healthy the Lynx may have won a game but probably not the series. He says the Lynx overachieved this season.