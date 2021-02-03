Souhan; Twins Know What to Expect From Nelson Cruz [PODCAST]

The Twins agreed to sign 40-year old designated hitter Nelson Cruz to a 1-year $13 Million contract. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says the Twins know what to expect from Cruz. He says Cruz will give them professional at-bats, drive in runs, hit in the clutch and be a positive in the club house. Jim says Cruz' age is a concern but with Cruz' hard work he's optimistic he won't hit the wall this season. Jim says signs of hitting the age wall for hitters would be not being able to catch up to the fastball or compensating for the fastball by speeding up their swing which leaves hitters vulnerable to breaking balls. Cruz hit .303 with 16 home runs and 33 RBIs in the Covid-19 shortened 2020 season.

Jim says the Twins are still in the market for help with their pitching staff and that includes the starting rotation and bullpen. He says he believes the Twins will sign 1 to 2 bullpen arms in free agency and one veteran starting pitcher. He says a player like left hander James Paxson is the type of player who would make sense for Minnesota.

The Minnesota Wild lost 2-1 at Colorado Tuesday night. Jim says the Wild are playing a bit short handed with injuries and Marcus Foligno out due to Covid-19 protocols. He says the injury suffered to defenseman Jared Spurgeon is concerning considering that the only statement made about the injury by the organization is they aren't sure how long he'll be out. The injury is listed as an upper body injury.

The Minnesota Lynx introduced free agent guard Kayla McBride and will introduce free agent forward Natalie Achonwa today on a virtual media event. Jim says these 2 signings to go along with what they already have could make the Lynx a WNBA title contender in 2021.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app