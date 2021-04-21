Souhan; Twins Just Aren’t Hitting [PODCAST]

The Twins lost 7-0 and 1-0 at Oakland Tuesday in a doubleheader. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says Oakland challenged Byron Buxton with high fastballs because so far this season he's been feasting off breaking balls. Souhan says too many Twins hitters are struggling and now both Nelson Cruz and Miguel Sano are banged up. Sano has a strained hamstring and Cruz has a foot injury after being his by pitch Tuesday night. The Twins are also playing without outfielders Max Kepler and Kyle Garlick and relief pitcher Caleb Thielbar due to Covid-19 restrictions. Jim says the Twins really need a great pitching performance today out of Kenta Maeda.

The Timberwolves posted a 134-120 win at Sacramento Tuesday night. Jim says the big 3 of Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards and D'Angelo Russell supplied the offense and both Josh Okogie and Jaden McDaniels were solid on defense down the stretch to help the Wolves get the win. Jim says Towns, Russell and Edwards are all still not that good on defense. He says there is a place on this team for a defense first rim protecting big man. He says Cade Cunningham of Oklahoma State would still be the best fit for the Wolves among the top players available in this summer's NBA draft. He says Evan Mobley wouldn't be a bad option as a rim protector.

The Vikings hold the #14 overall pick in next weekend's NFL draft. Jim says because 5 quarterbacks are expected to be picked in the top 10 the Vikings may have access to some better than expected talent at other positions like offensive line or edge rusher. He says the really to address offensive line early in the draft and be willing to trade up if they need to to get an impact left tackle. He says it is also possible that the Vikings will trade down if they feel that the player they want will be available later in the draft.

