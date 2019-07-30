Souhan; Twins Having a Hard Time Making a Deal [PODCAST]

The Major League Baseball trade deadline is just a day away and the Twins have struck just 1 deal to help their bullpen. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says teams like the Mets and Blue Jays don't appear ready to meet the Twins halfway on a trade. Jim thinks sellers could reduce their demands before the deadline and that the Twins are still pursuing relief pitching help. Listen below.

The Vikings are thin at backup quarterback with Sean Mannion as the likely #2 guy on the depth chart. Jim thinks the Vikings could look at the waiver wire later in camp if they aren't happy with Mannion or Kyle Sloter.