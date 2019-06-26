Souhan; Twins Get Their Bats Going [PODCAST]

The Twins defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 9-4 Tuesday night to open their 3-game series with the Rays. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me this morning. He says fans shouldn't overreact with the ebbs and flows this season. Jim gave us an update on the health of Bryon Buxton, Ehire Adrianza, and Marwin Gonzalez. Listen to the conversation below.

The Timberwolves don't have money under the salary cap to make a big splash in free agency but Jim talked about the possibility of the Wolves bringing back Tyus Jones. Jim thinks the NBA free agent market starts with Kawhi Leonard. Jim and also likes what New Orleans has done in the off season with their roster.