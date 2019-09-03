Souhan; Twins Call-ups Will Help [PODCAST]

The Twins called up some key players on September 1 including top pitching prospect Brusdar Graterol, outfielder Lamonte Wade and utility man Willians Astudillo. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says each player brings something that could help the team in September. Listen to the conversation below.

The Vikings decided to cut kicker/punter Kaare Vedvik Saturday and go with Dan Bailey at kicker and later added veteran Britton Colquit to be their punter. The Vikings also signed recently cut receiver Josh Doctson. Jim says the Vikings didn't handle the kicking situation very well and Doctson gives them a guy with upside.