Souhan; Twins Bullpen Will Need to Be Good [PODCAST]

The Twins play the Houston Astros in the Wildcard playoffs starting today at 1pm. Hear the game on WJON. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON. He says the Twins feel good about their bullpen and the flexibility of many players to fit into different roles. Jim says the Twins see Taylor Rogers as their top reliever and could use him in tough situations regardless of what inning that is.

The Twins aren't 100 percent heading into the playoffs. 3rd baseman Josh Donaldson has been left off the roster for the series against Houston due to a calf injury. Byron Buxton is expected to play despite being hit by pitch over the weekend. Jim Souhan says Marwin Gonzalez is the likely replacement for Donaldson at 3rd base.

The Twins are lost 16 straight playoff games heading into today's game. Jim says although many players say they weren't apart of those so it doesn't impact them he says it is a fair question to ask. Jim says the Twins after the first 2 innings of the Yankees series last season didn't appear to play like themselves and the history of losing in the playoffs may have gotten to them.

The Timberwolves haven't decided what they might do with the 1st overall pick in the NBA draft next month. Jim says he expects the Wolves to shop the pick but if they need to select someone it will likely be either guard Anthony Edwards or guard LaMelo Ball.