Souhan; Twins Back in First Place [PODCAST]

The Twins are back in first place after posting a come from behind 7-5 win over Milwaukee Tuesday night. That coupled with Boston's 7-6 10 inning victory over Cleveland gives the Twins 1/2 game lead on the Indians in the American League Central. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. Jim says this past weekend has been a fun time to be a Twins fan. Listen below.

The Twins close down the series with the Brewers in Milwaukee this afternoon. Kyle Gibson has been hit or miss this season. Jim feels the Twins have a 55% chance of winning today. How Gibson pitches will play a big role.

The Vikings will play their 2nd preseason game Sunday against Seattle. Hear the game on WJON with the pregame starting at 6pm. Jim Souhan talked about the kicking game indicating that head coach Mike Zimmer can be tough on kickers.