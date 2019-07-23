Souhan; Twins are up against a Sellers Market [PODCAST]

The Major League Baseball trade deadline is July 31 and the Twins are expected to be buyers. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says it is currently a sellers market. The National League wildcard chase is involving more teams than anticipated and that limits the amount of teams will be sellers.

The Twins have been unwilling at this point sell any of their top prospects for what would amount to a rental player. Jim Souhan isn't sure if the Giants will make Madison Bumgarner available and the Blue Jays and Tigers have been asking for a king's ransom for their starting and relief pitchers. Listen to our conversation below.

Jim feels like the Twins are likely to add players who are currently setup relief pitchers on other teams. The asking price for starters and closers could be too much for the Twins.