Souhan; Twins Are Stuck With Dobnak [PODCAST]

The Twins lost 14-3 at home against Houston Sunday. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says the Twins signed Randy Dobnak to a multi-year contract in the offseason and see him as a guy who could be useful in both a starting role or out of the bullpen. Dobnak has struggled this season in both roles and currently sports a 8.38 ERA with a 1.73 WHIP. Both numbers are bad. Souhan says the Twins will likely get starting pitcher Kenta Maeda, outfielder Byron Buxton and utility man Luis Arraez back in the lineup as early as tonight. All 3 are on the trip to Seattle. Jim says outfielder Max Kepler is on a rehab assignment with the triple-A St. Paul Saints and could return during the current road trip. Jim says outfielders Rob Refsnyder, Trevor Larnach and Gilberto Celestino are all candidates to be optioned to the minor leagues with Buxton, Arraez and Kepler returning soon.

The Vikings will hold a mini camp in Eagan this week. Jim says there really isn't much difference between minicamps and organized team activities. He says at these workouts players can expect a combination of practicing in pads, tackling and/or low contact activities.

The Gopher men's basketball team starts summer practices this week with new head coach Ben Johnson. Jim says the Gophers are a bit thin with their roster so it's still possible they add a player or two. The players to add are likely among the 500 or so players in the transfer portal who haven't committed to a new school yet.

