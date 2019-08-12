Souhan; Twins are Missing Cruz and Buxton [PODCAST]

The Twins lost 3 of 4 games at home against Cleveland this past weekend and are now tied with the Indians for first place in the American League Central. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says the Twins missed Nelson Cruz' offense and Byron Buxton's defense. Listen to the conversation below.

Jim thinks the Twins' 3rd base coach should not have sent Ehire Adrianza to the plate in the 9th inning on Marwin Gonzalez' double but he doesn't 2nd guess the decision to use Taylor Rogers in the 10th inning.

The Vikings won their preseason opener Friday against New Orleans. Jim thinks the running backs looked good and so did the offensive line.