Souhan; Twins are Contenders [PODCAST]

The Twins lead the American League Central by 2 1/2 games entering play Thursday over Cleveland. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me today on WJON. He says the Twins lineup and improved pitching coupled with injuries and a slow start from Cleveland has the Twins in the driver's seat in the division. Listen below.

The Vikings need to adjust their salary cap to have room to sign their rookie draft picks. Jim Souhan suggests a restructuring of the contract of tight end Kyle Rudolph. Another possibility would be to trade Rudolph or cornerbacks Trey Waynes or Xavier Rhodes.