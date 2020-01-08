Souhan; Timberwolves Have Defensive Lapses [PODCAST]

The Timberwolves gave up 37 4th quarter points Tuesday night and lost 119-112 at Memphis against the Grizzlies. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. Jim discussed why the Wolves sometimes struggle on defense.

The Vikings are fairly healthy heading into their Divisional playoff game at San Francisco Saturday afternoon. Jim talked about how the Vikings have adjusted to what defenses are doing to them.

The Wild will play approximately a week without Devan Dubnyk. Jim says Dubnyk will be spending time with his ailing wife.