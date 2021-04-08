Souhan; This is the Most Exciting Wild Team [PODCAST]

The Minnesota Wild posted a 8-3 win over the Colorado Avalanche Wednesday night at Xcel Energy Center. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me from Augusta, Georgia today on WJON. Jim says this is the most exciting Minnesota Wild team in franchise history. He says the Marion Gaborik and Pavol Demitra pairing they had in the early 2000s was exciting but Demitra was more of an assist guy for Gaborik as opposed to the combination of point scorers that Kevin Fiala and Kirill Kaprizov are.

The Timberwolves lost 141-137 Wednesday night. Jim says getting D'Angelo Russell back has helped their offense but the defense can't be giving up 141 points to an average team missing two of their top players in Domantas Sabonis and Malcom Brogdon. Souhan says their defense has to improve and that reminds a big concern.

The Twins posted a 3-2 win over the Detroit Tigers Wednesday in the final game of their 3-game series. Jim says the Twins need to win games like this. He says Nelson Cruz continues to thrive as a player into his 40s in large part to his preparation and ability to keep himself in good shape. He says the difference between him and 40-year old Miguel Cabrera in Cruz' offense preparation and work he does off the playing field.

The Masters golf tournament is underway today in Augusta, Georgia. Jim is there to cover the event. He says Phil Mickelson has been paying good golf lately on the Senior tour but at 50 years old he's had to adjust his swing to get the same length on his tee shots to compete with the young guys.

