Souhan; Teammates will Join Polanco on AL Squad [PODCAST]

Short stop Jorge Polanco was voted in as the starter at his position for the American League in the upcoming All Star Game. The American and National League all star starters were announced last night when the Twins were still playing their marathon 18-inning game. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He suggested that Polanco will be joined on the AL All Star team by players that could include outfielders Eddie Rosario or Max Kepler, first baseman C.J. Cron or pitchers Jose Berrios, Jake Odorizzi and Taylor Rogers. Listen to the conversation below.

The Timberwolves continue to be mentioned as a possible destination spot for free agent point guard D'Angelo Russell despite the Wolves not having salary cap space to sign him. Jim explains how Russell could find his way to Minnesota.