Souhan; T-Wolves Not Likely to Acquire D’Angelo Russell [PODCAST]

The Timberwolves have some roster spots to fill after the trade of Dario Saric, addition of Jarrett Culver and some pending free agents. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says the rumors about the Wolves acquiring free agent D'Angelo Russell are just rumors and are unlikely to become reality.

The Wild signed defenseman Brad Hunt Monday and are unlikely to make any big moves in the off-season. One move they could make would be to trade Jason Zucker. Jim doesn't see how that would improve the team.

The Twins have hit a big of a dry spell at the plate. Jim isn't worried about it. The Twins signed free agent relief pitcher Cody Allen over the weekend. Jim says the Twins are hoping they can tweak some things with him that will make him more effective. Trevor Rosenthal was recently released by the Nationals. Jim thinks the Twins should look into signing him.