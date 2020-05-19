Souhan; Sports Are Determined to Come Back Soon [PODCAST]

The NFL is working on a face mask that could include material that is similar to that in the N95 medical masks that would be a part of their uniform. Baseball continues to talk about ways that they can return and the NHL is examining a return using 8 to 9 locations. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says sports seem to be very determined to returning to play sooner rather than later.

College sports may have a harder time returning. Jim says the major colleges could come back that have TV networks while smaller schools could return with social distancing in the stands.