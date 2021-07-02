Souhan; Sano Isn’t a Good Hitter Right Now [PODCAST]

The Twins have been limiting the at-bats of 1st baseman Miguel Sano in the last couple of weeks. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says Sano just isn't a good hitter right now and his approach has to change otherwise his time with the Twins may not last long. Sano has one year remaining on his current contract. Jim says there is still potential for Sano to be a great hitter but the Twins may be better served using Alex Kirilloff or Trevor Larnach more instead of Sano.

The Twins will have a decision to make in regards to a contract extension for starting pitcher Jose Berrios. Jim says the Twins haven't had many top pitchers in the last 20 years they've developed that they've needed to sign to a long term contract. He says Berrios is their best pitcher right now and will likely enter next season as their ace. Souhan says the Twins made a mistake not resigning Torii Hunter to a long term contract but signing Joe Mauer to a long term deal when they did was something they had to do.

The NCAA is allowing athletes to make money off their likeness starting this season. Jim says he expects athletes like Minnesota's Paige Bueckers from UConn and Chet Holmgren from Gonzaga. He also says Gopher football players Mohammed Ibriham and Tanner Morgan along with Gopher hockey players could see some interest from advertisers. Jim says hockey supporters typically have more passion for their sport and teams.