Souhan; Sano Is Getting Hot [PODCAST]

The Twins took 3 of 4 games from Houston this week including an 8-2 win over the Astros Thursday afternoon. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan says they still have questions in the bullpen and in the starting rotation but the lineup looks solid. Miguel Sano went 4-4 with a home run in his rehab appearance for Single A Fort Myers Thursday and he's taking his rehab assignment to AA-Pensacola, Florida starting today. Listen below.

The Gopher men's basketball team received a commitment from 6'9 230 pound power forward Alihan Demir. He is graduate transfer and can play right away. He averaged 14.8 points and 6.4 rebounds a game his junior season at Drexel. Jim feels he will step right in and contribute.