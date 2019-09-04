Souhan; Sano Battles Out of Slump [PODCAST]

The Twins held on to beat the Red Sox 6-5 in Boston Tuesday night. Miguel Sano overcame a rough weekend at the plate to pick up 2 hits including a towering home run to center field in the 5th inning. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He praised Sano for finding a way out of his slump.

Dallas signed running back Zeke Elliott to a 6-year $90 Million contract this morning. Jim commented on whether this contract will pave the way for more running backs to hold out with 2 years left on their rookie contracts.