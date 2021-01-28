Souhan; Rubio and Okogie Continue to Struggle [PODCAST]

The Timberwolves lost at Golden State 123-111 Wednesday night. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says the Timberwolves aren't getting enough offensively from veterans Ricky Rubio and Josh Okogie. He says Rubio is shooting 18% from 3-point range and was 2-7 from the field Wednesday night. Josh Okogie held to 3 points after failing to score in Monday night's game. Jim says Anthony Edwards played a great game and Malik Beasley is being asked to score more than he should.

The Vikings won't likely bring back tight end Kyle Rudolph. Jim says the Vikings are prepared to move on from Rudolph and go with Irv Smith Jr. as the top tight end. Jim says the Vikings could also chose to move on from safety Anthony Harris and linebacker Anthony Barr. He says the Vikings are great at finding ways to work the salary cap but they may also need to work with Reilly Reiff on his contract if they intent to keep him. Jim suspects the Vikings to target defensive line help and a 3rd receiver in the draft.

The Minnesota Lynx are expected to Kayla McBride when WNBA free agency begins February 1st. Jim says this is a big move for the Lynx and it will be interesting to see if they move to a 3-guard approach with their starting lineup.

The Minnesota Wild host the L.A. Kings tonight at 7 p.m., pregame on WJON at 6:45. Jim says Joel Erickson-Ek has earned the opportunity to move to one of the top lines and that could happen tonight. He says there is no update on the injury status of goaltender Cam Talbot.

