Souhan; Rossi Could Contribute Right Away [PODCAST]

The Minnesota Wild selected center Marco Rossi with the 9th overall pick in the NHL entry draft Tuesday night. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says Rossi despite being 19 could contribute right away and could be the team's 3rd line center if not better. Souhan says Rossi is a playmaker who can score and is a thicker more physical player than Mikhael Granlund was. Souhan says Rossi's playmaking ability is similar to Granlund.

The NHL draft continues with rounds 2-7. Jim says Wild Bill Guerin will likely be looking for a goaltender and a combination of speed and physicality. Jim says it is still unclear if Guerin views this next season as a building year or one where they will push to compete for a playoff spot.

The NHL and NBA season won't likely start in December according to Souhan. He says January is move likely for both leagues but he says the NBA may try and keep with tradition and play some games on Christmas day.

The L.A. Lakers are just 1 win away from winning the NBA title after beating Miami in Game 4 last night. Jim says Miami star player Jimmy Butler has been amazing in this series and the Heat have been a fun team to watch. Souhan says Lebron James and Anthony Davis may be the best two players in the league right now.