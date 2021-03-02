Souhan; Rooker Could Be Twins Opening Day Leftfielder [PODCAST]

The Twins defeated Tampa Bay 6-5 in spring training baseball Monday. Brent Rooker his a 2-run home run for Minnesota in the win. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan says if the Twins decide to wait to bring up prospect Alex Kiriloff to play left field the Twins could go with Brent Rooker. Jim says Rooker is a still a prospect who looked good in limited at bats in 2020. Jake Cave and Luis Arraez could also figure in to left field at-bats early in the season.

The Minnesota Wild lost 5-4 in overtime to the Vegas Golden Knights Monday night to end a 6-game winning streak. The Wild still get a point for the overtime loss. Jim says the Wild are playing entertaining hockey right now and even though they loss the game was fun to watch. Jim says Kirill Kaprizov and a variety of ways to score has made this team better and a possible contender in the Western Conference.

The Gopher men's basketball team appears to be ready to move on from Richard Pitino after the season. Multiple reports indicate that Pitino will not return following this season. Jim says it is unusual to handle the situation like this with still some games to play. He says Athletic Director Mark Coyle will likely pursue a coach that is on the rise in a similar way that he pursued football coach P.J. Fleck.

Some mock drafts have the Vikings taking a receiver in the first round. Jim says he doesn't expect the Vikings to take a receiver that high. He says an offensive or defensive lineman in the first round makes more sense for the Vikings.

