Souhan; Pirates Shouldn’t Have Pitched to Cruz [PODCAST]

The Twins won 5-4 at home against Pittsburgh Monday night after falling behind 4-0. Nelson Cruz hit the walk-off single with less than 2 outs and first base open. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He was surprised Pittsburgh chose to pitch to Cruz with Miguel Sano on-deck. He said Sano was less likely to have a good at-bat than the seasoned veteran, Cruz.

The Twins placed pitcher Rich Hill on the 10-day injured list Monday. Jim says starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi should return to pitch against the Royals this week and he thinks the injury to Homer Bailey is minor. Souhan isn't sure how long Hill might be out. His biggest injury concern with the Twins is 3rd baseman Josh Donaldson. He has been told than Donaldson will make the trip to Pittsburgh and Kansas City.

The Vikings have traded for defensive tackle P.J. Hall for a conditional 2021 7th round draft pick. Jim says the move is a depth move with defensive tackle Michael Pierce opting out due to respiratory concerns over Covid-19. Souhan still expects Jaleel Johnson to see the most time at Pierce's spot on the defensive line.

The Minnesota State High School League is considering a 4th season that could include some of the high school that may be postponed this fall due to Covid-19.