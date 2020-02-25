Souhan; Parise Could be Traded this Summer [PODCAST]

The Minnesota Wild may have been close but didn't trade star player Zach Parise before the NFL trade deadline Monday. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He thinks the Wild could look to trade Parise this summer and he thinks Zach would waive his no-trade clause for the right team.

The Timberwolves lost at Dallas night night without an injured Karl-Anthony Towns. Jim doesn't expect Towns back for another couple of weeks.

Houston Astros 2nd baseman Jose Altuve was booed and hit by pitch Monday in their spring training game. Jim expects the booing to continue and hopes fights don't become a norm in the Major Leagues this season.