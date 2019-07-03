Souhan; Odorizzi Injury Hurts [PODCAST]

The Twins lost 8-6 at Oakland Tuesday night and lost starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi for at least 1 start with a blister on a finger. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says the Odorizzi injury cost the game last night and now the Twins might get a longer look at Adelberto Mejia starting Sunday. Listen to the conversation below.

The Timberwolves agreed to sign power forward Noah Vonleh to a 1-year contract yesterday. Jim Souhan doesn't view him as a starter but did say the 23-year old offers some upside. The NBA awaits the decision from free agent Kawhi Leonard. Jim would be fine with Kawhi choosing either L.A. team or a return to Toronto.

Jim Souhan joins me weekday mornings at 7;15 on WJON. He will not be on with me July 4 but will return July 5.