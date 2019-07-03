Souhan; Odorizzi Injury Hurts [PODCAST]

The Twins lost 8-6 at Oakland Tuesday night and lost starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi for at least 1 start with a blister on a finger.  Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today.  He says the Odorizzi injury cost the game last night and now the Twins might get a longer look at Adelberto Mejia starting Sunday.  Listen to the conversation below.

 

The Timberwolves agreed to sign power forward Noah Vonleh to a 1-year contract yesterday.  Jim Souhan doesn't view him as a starter but did say the 23-year old offers some upside.  The NBA awaits the decision from free agent Kawhi Leonard.  Jim would be fine with Kawhi choosing either L.A. team or a return to Toronto.

Jim Souhan joins me weekday mornings at 7;15 on WJON.  He will not be on with me July 4 but will return July 5.

