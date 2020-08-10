Souhan; Not Panic Time for Twins [PODCAST]

The Twins lost their 4th game in a row Sunday 4-2 at Kansas City against the Royals. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. The Twins are still 10-6 and lead the Central Division by 1/2 game over both Cleveland and Detroit. Jim says if the Twins were 10-6 and coming off a 4-game win streak we'd look at this team completely different. He says Jose Berrios hasn't been good which is a concern.

Homer Bailey and Rich Hill remain on the injured for the Twins but Jim says neither injury is considered serious and he could one or both back soon. He says the injury to Josh Donaldson is much more serious and he has no idea when Donaldson could return.

The Minnesota Wild lost 5-4 in overtime Friday in Game 4 of their qualifying Western Conference NHL playoff series. The loss eliminates the Wild 3 games to 1. Jim says Vancouver was just better than Minnesota. He says many players for the Wild didn't contribute the way they should for them to win the series.

The College football season at the Major College level could be cancelled or pushed to the spring. A decision on that could come as early as today. Jim says moving football to the spring doesn't ensure they could play but it gives football a better chance. Jim says the NFL draft would also need to be pushed back into the summer.