Souhan; New Viking Likely to Take Punter Job [PODCAST]

The Twins are now looking up at Cleveland in the American League Central Division standings after Cleveland edged Boston 6-5 Monday night to take a 1/2 game lead on the Twins in the division. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He said Cleveland improved themselves at the trade deadline in part by subtracted troubled pitcher Trevor Bauer. Listen below.

Getty Images

The Vikings acquired kicker/punter Kaare Vedvik from Baltimore for a 5th round pick in the 2020 NFL draft Sunday. Jim thinks the Vikings didn't acquire him to turn around a cut him. He expect Vedvik's role will be punter, holder and may attempt long fields and possibly handle kickoffs.

The NBA schedule was released yesterday. The Timberwolves open the season October 23 at Brooklyn. Jim said the Wolves don't have many must-see games on the schedule.