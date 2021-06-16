Major League Baseball has informed teams they will be cracking down on pitchers using sticky illegal substances to gain an unfair advantage over hitters and will suspend players who violate this. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. Jim says it will be hard for MLB to enforce this rule. He says making the rule is the easy part the hard part it holding people accountable for violating it. Souhan says umpires are now going to have to determine the difference between using legal substances like rosin and water from illegal substances that can include pine tar and sun screen lotion.

The Twins lost 10-0 at Seattle Tuesday night to drop to 26-41. Jim says things are looking really bad for the Twins. He says last night's starting pitcher J.A. Happ looked like one of their better starting pitchers early in the season but is looking terrible now. Jim says because of limited media access to players the clubhouse it's tough to tell what the morale of the team is like right now.

The Vikings officially signed defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson. Jim says Richardson's role isn't clearly defined but he'll likely see time at both defensive tackle spots and possibly even at defensive end.

The Minnesota Lynx lost to the Chicago Sky Tuesday night. Jim says the Lynx are lacking a consistent point guard that can get them into their offense and that is leading to some poor performances.

Get our free mobile app