Souhan; MLB Starting July 1 is Just a Rumor [PODCAST]

Former Twins' third baseman Trevor Plouffe on twitter indicated that he had heard the Major League Baseball will return with a 2nd spring training June 10 with the season set to being July 1. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says this could happen but he hasn't heard anything from baseball insiders that can confirm that this will happen.

ESPN's "The Last Dance" documentary highlighted a number of relationships Michael Jordan had with teammates and other NBA players. Jim Souhan says Jordan was tough on his teammates, had a rough relationship with Isaiah Thomas and Charles Barkley but did develop a friendship with Kobe Bryant.