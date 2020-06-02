Souhan; MLB Could be Headed to A Compromise [PODCAST]

Major League Baseball hasn't officially proposed a 50-game schedule that will play players a prorated portion of their contracts but ESPN is reporting that an agreement could look like that as a last resort. The Owners are looking for an 82-game schedule with revenue sharing while the players are proposing a 114-game game schedule with prorated contracts. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim says he could see an 82-game schedule with prorated contracts as a compromise.

The Gopher men's basketball team are listed as 1 of 5 schools that could land 6'7 forward Both Gach. He is a transfer from Utah who averaged 10 points a game with Utah his sophomore year. Gach played in high school at Austin High School in Minnesota.