Souhan; MLB Closer to a Deal [PODCAST]

Major League Baseball proposed a 60-game schedule with full prorated salaries for players but the players association still wants more games. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan says the chances of an agreement have increased with the two sides meeting face to face. The 60-game proposal with prorated salaries is inching closer to what the players want. Jim isn't confident in Commissioner Rob Manfred's leadership.

Don Lucia has been named the Commissioner of the newly created Central Collegiate Hockey Association. Jim says he wasn't sure Lucia would come back to College hockey after coaching the Gophers for so many years.

The Minnesota Lynx added forward Megan Huff when they learned that Cecilia Zandalasini wouldn't be playing for person reasons. Jim Souhan mentioned that some players may not decide to play the shortened season due to Covid-19 and the setup that will be in place in Bradenton, Florida for the WNBA.

St. Thomas can push ahead in their pursuit of becoming a Division I athletic program. The NCAA agreed to allow Division III programs to pursue Division I if they meet the requirements. St. Thomas will still need to clear at least one more hurdle to get their but they have a Division I conference waiting to accept them, the Summit League. Jim Souhan says the NCAA makes these processes long but it does seem like St. Thomas has a good chance to get accepted as a Division I school in athletics.