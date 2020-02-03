Souhan; Mahomes Was Impressive [PODCAST]

The Chiefs came from behind to beat the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV in Miami Sunday night 31-20. Patrick Mahomes threw a pair of touchdown passes in the 4th quarter as Kansas City outscored San Francisco 21-0 in the 4th. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He was impressed with how Mahomes was able to make plays when he needed to.

The Twins signed veteran starting pitcher Jhoulys Chacin to a minor league contract with a chance to make the major league rotation when the season begins. Jim says this is a good gamble for the Twins.

The Gopher women's basketball team earned an overtime win over Rutgers Sunday. Jim says they are learning to play without top scorer Destiny Pitts.