Souhan; Maeda is the Current Twins Ace [PODCAST]

The Twins play a spring training game against the Boston Red Sox in Fort Myers, Florida today at 12:05, pregame on WJON at 12:00. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says Kenta Maeda by virtue of his performance last season is the Twins' top starting pitcher. Souhan says Jose Berrios is number two but has the potential to reclaim the top spot in the Twins rotation. He says it's unclear if and when the Twins might lock Berrios up to a long term contract. Berrios is the expected starter on the mound today against Boston.

The Gopher men's basketball team has 2 regular season games remaining. Jim says it is still possible for the Gophers to make the NCAA tournament if they win their last 2 games and win a couple games in the Big Ten tournament. He also says Richard Pitino could save his job if they make back to the tournament. Souhan says it doesn't make sense that Athletic Director Mark Coyle would fired Pitino with games remaining in the season. Jim does says Pitino likely needs to make the NCAA tournament to keep his job.

The Vikings cut long time tight end Kyle Rudolph saving $5 Million in salary cap space. Jim says both Irv Smith Jr. and Tyler Conklin have surpassed Rudolph in ability which made this move predictable. Jim says the Vikings are likely to address needs on the Offensive and Defensive lines in the draft and free agency.

