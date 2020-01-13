Souhan; Lots of Changes Coming for the Vikings [PODCAST]

The Vikings saw their season end Saturday with a 27-10 loss at San Francisco. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says the Vikings will need to replace with Offensive and Defensive Coordinators, some offensive lineman and a host of cornerbacks. Jim thinks Gary Kubiak and his son will likely take over the offense, head coach Mike Zimmer will continue to run the defense the Vikings may need to replace up to 3 offensive lineman. Listen below.

The Gopher men's basketball team upset #19 Michigan Sunday. Jim still feels the Gophers have a shot at the NCAA tournament after posting this win. He praised center Daniel Oturu for his performance.

The Timberwolves host Oklahoma City tonight at 7pm, pregame on WJON at 6:30. Karl-Anthony Towns could return to the Wolves lineup tonight.