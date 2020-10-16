Souhan; Julio Jones Could Miss the Vikings Game Sunday [PODCAST]

The Vikings host the Atlanta Falcons Sunday at noon, pregame on WJON at 11 a.m. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says Falcons top receiver Julio Jones missed practice this week and may miss the game against the Vikings. Jim says running back Dalvin Cook (groin) is unlikely to play Sunday especially with the bye week looming the following week for Minnesota.

The Falcons are 0-5 and just fired their head coach and General Manager. Jim says NFL don't tank and he doesn't expect the Falcons to do so. He says the Falcons have held leads late in many of their games and could very well be 3-2 or 2-3 instead of 0-5.

The Packers play the Buccaneers Sunday in a match up that will feature quarterbacks Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. Jim says this is a rare matchup but could be a great game that starts at 3:25.

The Gopher men's basketball team started practice this week. Jim says the Gophers have taken their time putting together the waiver request for transfer Both Gach. He says the Gophers are optimistic Gach will be granted his waiver to play right away.

The Timberwolves are reportedly shopping the #1 pick in next month's NBA draft. Jim addressed a rumor that has the Wolves acquiring power forward John Collins from Atlanta.