Souhan; Gophers Were Fortunate to Win [PODCAST]

The Gopher football team defeated South Dakota State 28-21 Thursday night in their season opener. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He said the Gophers were fortunate to win the game and without a couple of breaks on penalties and big plays by Rashod Bateman they may have lost. Listen to Jim and I below.

The Vikings closed the preseason with a 27-23 loss at Buffalo. The battle for the place kicker job hasn't been decided but Jim feels that Dan Bailey should be the kicker and Kaare Vedvik should make the team as the punter.

The Twins completed a 3-game sweep of the White Sox Thursday and they did so without Miguel Sano and Marwin Gonzalez who missed with injuries. Jim thinks Sano could be back tonight.