Souhan; Gophers In Danger of Missing NCAAs [PODCAST]

The Gopher men's basketball team lost 58-55 at home to #21 Iowa Sunday. The loss drops them to 12-12 overall and 6-8 in the Big Ten. Minnesota is in danger of missing the NCAA tournament unless they can win 4 to 5 of their remaining 6 games. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says the Gophers would have been in a much better position with a win.

The Twins start full squad practices today in Fort Myers, Florida. Jim talks about the story lines that are of interest to him.

The Minnesota Wild fired Bruce Boudreau last Friday. Jim talks about the timing of the firing and the type of job Boudreau did with the team.