Souhan; Good Depth at Receiver in the NFL Draft [PODCAST]

The NFL draft will take place Thursday-Saturday online. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. The Vikings have 2 first round picks, 1 2nd rounder and 2 3rd round picks this season. Jim expects the Vikings to take a receiver in the first 3 rounds but thinks this is a deep draft for receivers.

Some receivers that could make sense for the Vikings include Justin Jefferson from LSU and Tennessee's Tee Higgins. Jim thinks General Manager Rick Spielman is tough to predict because he may trade up but has also traded back many times.