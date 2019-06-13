Souhan; Errors Hurt Twins Wednesday Night [PODCAST]

The Twins were hurt by 5 errors including 3 in the 10th inning in their 9-6 loss in 10 innings Wednesday night. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan said the bullpen takes some heat for letting in the runs but the defense made too many mistakes. Listen to the conversation below.

The NBA Finals resume with Game 6 continue. Toronto may be the better team but Jim believes Golden State could still win the title if they can find a way tonight.

The U.S. Open golf tournament starts today. Brooks Keopka is the defending champion and is coming off a win at the PGA Championship. Jim doesn't have a specific favorite but he says both Keopka and Tiger Woods could be factors.