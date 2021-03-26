Souhan; Dobnak Will Likely Start Some Games [PODCAST]

Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today from Fort Myers, Florida where he's covering the Twins. Jim says Randy Dobnak will begin the season in the bullpen but will likely start some games for the team this season. He says each team will likely need around 8 pitchers to start games this season and possibly more. He says bullpens are handled some much different now than they used to be 30 years ago. Pitchers throw harder now and teams know how to better preserve pitcher's health by not overworking them. Jim says bullpens have expanded in size and responsibilities of relief pitchers have grown.

The Minnesota Wild won 2-0 over St. Louis Thursday night. Jim says the Wild got a great performance from Cam Talbot. He says it is a good size that they are grinding out home wins after the two losses at Colorado last week.

The Timberwolves did not make a trade at the trade deadline Thursday. Jim says that is a good thing because a trade could only help them in the short term. He says giving up young players without Coach Finch having a chance to work with them for the rest of the season doesn't make sense. Jim says John Collins would have wanted a max contract and that may not makes sense for the Wolves.

The NCAA men's basketball tournament resumes with sweet sixteen games Saturday. Jim says Gonzaga is the team to beat but the tournament is unpredictable with so many top teams getting knocked out already.

Get our free mobile app