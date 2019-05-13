Souhan; Cruz Could be Headed to IL [PODCAST]

The Twins lost 5-3 to Detroit Sunday and earned a split in the 4-game series. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He suggested that if Nelson Cruz' wrist injury keeps him out for any period of time that he should be placed on the Injured List. If that happens the Twins could rotate people thru the DH spot, let WIllians Astadillo take at bats there or maybe activate Miguel Sano early. Listen to the conversation below.

The Toronto Raptors edged Philadelphia Sunday to advance to the NBA's Eastern Conference Finals. Portland beat Denver to go to the Western Conference Finals. Jim talks about what series is more intriguing.